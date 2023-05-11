25 students of DU’s Hindu College suspended for protesting against principal,

The college's annual festival, named 'Mecca', took place on April 27 and 28. Nearly 25 students have been suspended for two months and fined Rs 10,000 each for protesting against the Principal over the college festival last month.

Delhi University’s Hindu College has taken disciplinary action against several students for their alleged involvement in protests against the college Principal and financial fraud during the annual festival. Nearly 25 students have been suspended for two months and fined Rs 10,000 each for protesting against the Principal over the college festival last month.

Another 15 students have also been served notices and fined Rs 10,000 each for alleged financial fraud during the college's cultural fest called Mecca 2023.

At least two students faced action for both their participation in the protest and their involvement in financial misconduct, PTI reported.

A student who received a suspension notice told PTI that they were informed by college officials that a total of 42 students have been served notices. However, they claim to be in contact with at least 30 students. The notices issued for both charges, mention suspension, a fine, and a prohibition on holding any future positions in the college.

ALSO READ |

The college's annual festival, named 'Mecca 2023', took place on April 27 and 28. Around 25 students have been given notices for "gross misconduct and extremely inappropriate behaviour" during the protests, while an additional 15 students have received notices regarding financial fraud or cheating the vendors during the two-day event.

Sanjay Godra, an 18-year-old second-year student, expressed confusion as he received both notices despite not being part of the organising committee. He claimed to have only participated in the protest against the administration's handling of Mecca 2023, the report added.

Students have alleged that no disciplinary committee was involved in the decision-making process, and no investigation was conducted prior to taking the action. They argued that imposing a penalty of Rs 10,000 is unjust, as many students are unable to afford it. A few students also alleged that notices have also been served to students who even did not participate in the protest.

The students who have been served notices are required to pay the fine by May 12, as stated in the notices, the PTI report added.

Approximately 100 students gathered for the protest on the campus after the administration allegedly decided to cut the cultural fest's duration from three days to one on April 21. Some students followed the principal to her car when she was leaving for an event.

ALSO READ: UGC recommends universities to use local languages in teaching and exams

The notices for students involved in the protest mentioned their actions of blocking the principal's way and shouting humiliating slogans, which caused embarrassment and humiliation to the college and the principal. The notice also claimed that college property had been damaged during the protests.

Regarding financial fraud, another notice mentioned a protest by a group of stall vendors in front of the principal's office, alleging fraudulent activities committed by the student organisers of the event. The vendors demanded a refund of their money and threatened to disrupt the Star Night program if their demands were not met.