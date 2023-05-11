25 students of DU’s Hindu College suspended for protesting against principal,

The college's annual festival, named 'Mecca', took place on April 27 and 28. Nearly 25 students have been suspended for two months and fined Rs 10,000 each for protesting against the Principal over the college festival last month.

Delhi University’s Hindu College has taken disciplinary action against several students for their alleged involvement in protests against the college Principal and financial fraud during the annual festival. Nearly 25 students have been suspended for two months and fined Rs 10,000 each for protesting against the Principal over the college festival last month.

Another 15 students have also been served notices and fined Rs 10,000 each for alleged financial fraud during the college's cultural fest called Mecca 2023.

At least two students faced action for both their participation in the protest and their involvement in financial misconduct, PTI reported.