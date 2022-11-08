By CNBCTV18.com

After the NMC revoked the recognition of the CM Medical College, the seats of the college were withdrawn from NEET UG Counselling 2022.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has withdrawn 22 MBBS seats from the NEET UG Counselling 2022. The MCC issued a notice regarding the withdrawal from the NEET UG seat matrix for Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Government Medical College, Durg, Chhattisgarh. The decision was taken after the recognition of the college was revoked by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The notice reads, “It is for the information to all candidates that the following Institute has been removed from the UG Counselling 2022 as the recognition of the college has been revoked by NMC. Hence, the college has requested to withdraw their seats from the seat matrix as they are no longer participating in the All India UG Counselling 2022 being conducted by MCC of DGHS.”

Candidates who have opted for CCM Government Medical College for MBBS admission may be given another chance for choice filling. The Round 2 of choice filling and locking window is open till November 8 (11:55 pm) on the official website mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling Round 2 registration started on November 3 and ended on November 7. The choice locking can be done till November 8.

The MCC will declare the NEET UG counselling round 2 seat allotment result on November 11 for all candidates. The second-round seat allotment result will be done based on the candidate’s NEET UG rank, college and availability of seats for the course and colleges. Candidates selected in the round 2 allotments will need to report to their allotted colleges from November 12 to 18.