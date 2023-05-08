2023 Karnataka SSLC Class 10 result declared: Steps to check scores, pass percentage and more

The 2023 Karnataka Board class 10 examinations were conducted from March 31 to April 5. Those who failed the exams this time will be given the opportunity to appear for a supplementary examination.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the results for the Class 10, or 2023 Karnataka SSLC examination. The students can check their results through individual login on the official website of the board.

The 2023 Karnataka Board Class 10 examinations were conducted from March 31 to April 5.

According to KSEAB, a total of 83.89 students have passed the Class 10 examinations. Four students secured full marks or 625/625 in the 2023 Karnataka class 10 exams. Girls managed to outshine boys with an 87.87 pass percentage. The pass percentage for boys in the exam stood at 80.08 percent.

How to check the 2023 Karnataka SSLC result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB).

Step 2: Click on the link for the 2023 SSLC exam result.

Step 3: Enter the required details including your roll number, date of birth and the given code to log in.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Check your score and download the result for future reference.

The result can also be viewed on https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in./

Those who failed the Karnataka Class 10 exams this time will be given the opportunity to appear for a supplementary examination.

Students have been advised by the board to keep checking the official website of KSEAB for updates on the supplementary exam.

Students need to score a minimum of 35 percent marks in aggregate and in each subject to qualify for the SSLC examination.

In 2022, Karnataka Class 10 exam, the pass percentage was 85.63 percent. According to Education Minister BC Nagesh, it was the highest pass percentage in the last 10 years. This year, the percentage has dropped to 83.89 percent.

Last year too, girls performed better than boys in the Karnataka Class 10 exams. The pass percentage of girls was 90.29 percent while that of boys stood at 81.3 percent.