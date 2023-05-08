2023 Karnataka SSLC Class 10 result declared: Steps to check scores, pass percentage and more

The 2023 Karnataka Board class 10 examinations were conducted from March 31 to April 5. Those who failed the exams this time will be given the opportunity to appear for a supplementary examination.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the results for the Class 10, or 2023 Karnataka SSLC examination. The students can check their results through individual login on the official website of the board.

