2 days left to apply for 4,103 Railways posts: Check details and how to apply

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 27, 2023 10:57:20 AM IST (Published)

The online registration process for the posts of AC mechanic, carpenter, electrician, electronics mechanics etc, commenced on December 30, 2022. The registration process to apply for these jobs and more ends on January 29, 2023 at 5 pm.

The deadline to apply for apprentice-level jobs announced by the Railway Recruitment Cell of South Central Railway (SCR) is approaching soon. Candidates have till January 29 to apply for 4103 vacancies currently available at South Central Railways. Interested candidates need to visit the online website of the South Central Railways and register.

Applications are open for apprenticeships like AC Mechanic, Carpenter, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Fitter, Painter. The total vacancies include AC Mechanic - 250 posts, Carpenter - 18 posts, Diesel Mechanic - 531 posts, Electrician - 1019 posts, Electronic Mechanic - 92 posts, Fitter - 1460 posts, Machinist - 71 posts, Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance (MMTM) - 05 posts, Mill Wright Maintenance (MMW) - 24 posts, Painter - 80 posts and Welder - 553 posts.


The online registration started from December 30, 2022 and will close on January 29, 2023 at 5 pm. 

Eligibility 

All candidates must have at least passed Class 10 exams from a recognised board of education with a minimum of 50 percent marks in aggregate. They must also have an ITI Pass certificate granted by the NCVT/SCVT for the trade they want to apprentice in.

Candidates must be at least 15 years old by December 30 in order to apply. The upper age limit of 24 has been relaxed for reserved categories, as per government regulations. 

How to apply 

Visit the website of the South Central Railway Recruitment Cell at scr.indianrailways.gov.in

Select on the link given under the recruitment tab for Apprenticeship recruitment 

Fill the requisite details in the application form

Submit your application form and pay the application fee

Save the form for future use.

(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
