SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023 to be declared today: Here's how to check

Assam HSLC: The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) has announced that it will be declaring the Class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 2023 board exams results.

Those who took the Assam HSLC exam can check the result from 10 am onwards at the official websites – sebaonline.org and resultassam.nic.in.

The announcement was made in a recent tweet Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu. The minister tweeted that "SEBA will declare the results of HSLC Examination 2023 today at 10:00 through https://sebaonline.org.”

The tests this year were administered in two shifts from March 3 to March 20. Exams for the morning shift were given from 9 am to 12 pm, while those for the evening shift were given from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The practical tests were held on February 24 and 25. More than 4,22,174 students signed up to take the HSLC exams in 2023. Exams for the evening shift were given on March 10 and March 14.

The HSLC exams in 2022 were given starting on March 15 and running through March 31. For the Assam HSLC exams, a total of 4,19,887 students had registered. Exams for the class 10 were taken by 4,05,582 students, of which 2,17,012 girls and 1,88,570 boys. 56.49 percent of students passed the exam in its entirety.

How to check SEBA Assam Board HSLC class 10 result

Visit sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in, the official websites.

Click the 'HSLC result' link on the homepage.

You'll be taken to a different page.

Use the registration number to log in.