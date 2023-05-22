SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023 to declared today: Check pass percentage, toppers and all other details

More than 4,22,174 students signed up to take the HSLC exams in 2023. Exams for the evening shift were given on March 10 and March 14.

Assam HSLC: The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) has announced the Class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 2023 board exams results.

Those who took the Assam HSLC exam can check the result at the official websites – sebaonline.org and resultassam.nic.in.

According to media reports Hridam Thakuriya from Dhekiajuli is the Assam HSLC topper 2023, having scored 596. There are four sharing the second rank in the Assam HSLC topper's list.