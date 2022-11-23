Centre creates nearly 16 lakh jobs every month, says railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

PM Narendra Modi said the governments of Goa and Tripura were also organising Rozgar Mela on November 24 and 28, respectively.

The central government creates about 16 lakh jobs every month, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said while addressing the 'Rozgar Mela' (employment fair) programme in Rajasthan’s Ajmer on Tuesday. "India has emerged as a source of energy full of opportunities even in the global economic crisis,” he said, adding that transparency is the key to the Narendra Modi government and that the Centre’s schemes have made the life of all sections of the society easier.

Vaishnaw advised the youth to adopt the mantra of 'Nation First, Always First', saying only those who always put the nation first among their other duties have achieved success.

"If they (youth) remember only one thing, only one mantra, then there will never be any doubt in their mind. That mantra is 'Nation First," he said while distributing job appointment letters to several candidates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too virtually handed out job appointment letters to 71,056 youngsters on Tuesday. The physical copies of appointment letters were handed over at 45 locations across the country, except Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, where the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

"This is the double benefit of double-engine governments. The campaign to hand over appointment letters to the youth shall continue in a sustained manner," Modi said, addressing the second ' Rozgar Mela ' (employment fair) organised by the Central government.

He added that Maharashtra and Gujarat have handed out thousands of appointment letters in the past month alone. A few days ago, the Uttar Pradesh government too handed out appointment letters to several youths while Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Chandigarh have also organised Rozgar Melas for the same.

He said the governments of Goa and Tripura were also organising Rozgar Mela on November 24 and 28, respectively.

The Centre’s remark comes at a time when overall hiring activity in India, especially in the IT sector, has been witnessing a slowdown as companies have been considering hiring freezes to stave off the impact of an impending recession in the US.

According to the latest Monster Employment Index report for October, hiring activity across various industry segments, including information technology and healthcare – two top employers in the country, slowed down in October.

The monthly Naukri Jobspeak index, too, said recruitment slowed owing to festivities and stayed flat compared to the last year. Meanwhile, the latest Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data showed a rise in India’s unemployment rate in October to 7.8 percent from 6.4 percent in September.