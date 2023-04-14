A recent study finds that using action-oriented verbs and phrases — as against noun-based verbs and passive voice — in your resume can significantly increase your chances of getting hired.

A recent study of resumes suggests that using action-oriented verbs can make your resume more engaging, easier to read, and bring a level of confidence that can capture the hiring manager's attention. Compared to noun-based verbs and passive voice, action verbs are shorter and clearer, giving a more professional and effective impression to the recruiter, the study finds.

Action words can make a resume stand out from the competition, according to a recent analysis of 1,76,220 resumes created on Kickresume in 2022. The study identified seven key findings, including the fact that the majority of job seekers use one-page resumes. While AI resume builders are becoming more popular, resume summaries and objectives are still neglected, with only 37 percent of resumes including these sections, according to the study conducted by resume experts at Kickresume, an online resume builder.

The use of filler words continues to be a problem, and nearly half of job seekers don't accompany their resume with a cover letter. For those wanting to craft an outstanding resume, using action-oriented verbs is highly recommended, Kickresume suggested. Job seekers should also include a resume summary or objective, reduce the use of filler words, and consider using an AI resume builder to enhance their application.

The study finds that using action-oriented verbs and phrases in your resume can significantly increase your chances of getting hired. According to the study, conducted by a team of resume experts, 93 percent of all analysed resumes included one or more action-oriented phrases, while only 33.5 percent included the ideal amount of between 10 and 20 action verbs per document.

The study includes an example of an action-oriented phrase versus a non-action-oriented phrase to highlight the difference in effectiveness. The non-action phrase, "I have been a part of the employee performance evaluation process," is wordy and contains unnecessary word fluff, whereas the action-oriented phrase, "Evaluated employee performance using available data," is clearer and more confident.

As suggested by Kickresume, these are some of the words, among others, that you should use while composing your CV:

Accelerated

Accomplished

Coached

Designed

Executed

Guided

Led

Reduced

Streamlined

Wrote