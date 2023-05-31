English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation News1 in 4 Gen Zs use ChatGPT to craft resumes, cover letters — is that all good

1 in 4 Gen Zs use ChatGPT to craft resumes, cover letters — is that all good

1 in 4 Gen Zs use ChatGPT to craft resumes, cover letters — is that all good
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Nishtha Pandey  May 31, 2023 6:18:13 PM IST (Updated)

A recent report on the class of 2023 from iCIMS shed light on this emerging phenomenon of of freshers using AI bots like ChatGPT to impress HR. However, experts’ advice to new graduates is clear: Tread carefully.

In a world where technological advancements are transforming every aspect of our lives, the class of 2023 is taking a seemingly bold step towards securing their dream jobs. With economic uncertainty and shifting aspirations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, these new graduates are turning to the latest trend — leveraging AI language models like ChatGPT to gain a competitive edge. However, while some hail this approach as a game-changer, others warn of potential pitfalls that could shatter their career aspirations.

A recent report from iCIMS, a leading talent cloud company, sheds light on this emerging phenomenon. Their annual ‘Class of’ report, now in its eighth edition, surveys college students and recent graduates to provide valuable insights for HR departments seeking to connect with this new wave of talent.


The findings reveal a surprising trend — 47 percent of college seniors express a keen interest in using AI bots like ChatGPT to craft their resumes and cover letters. Even more astonishing, a quarter of Generation Z candidates have already embraced this innovative approach.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X