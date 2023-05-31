1 in 4 Gen Zs use ChatGPT to craft resumes, cover letters — is that all good

In a world where technological advancements are transforming every aspect of our lives, the class of 2023 is taking a seemingly bold step towards securing their dream jobs. With economic uncertainty and shifting aspirations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, these new graduates are turning to the latest trend — leveraging AI language models like ChatGPT to gain a competitive edge. However, while some hail this approach as a game-changer, others warn of potential pitfalls that could shatter their career aspirations.