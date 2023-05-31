1 in 4 Gen Zs use ChatGPT to craft resumes, cover letters — is that all good

A recent report on the class of 2023 from iCIMS shed light on this emerging phenomenon of of freshers using AI bots like ChatGPT to impress HR. However, experts’ advice to new graduates is clear: Tread carefully.
In a world where technological advancements are transforming every aspect of our lives, the class of 2023 is taking a seemingly bold step towards securing their dream jobs. With economic uncertainty and shifting aspirations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, these new graduates are turning to the latest trend — leveraging AI language models like ChatGPT to gain a competitive edge. However, while some hail this approach as a game-changer, others warn of potential pitfalls that could shatter their career aspirations.
A recent report from iCIMS, a leading talent cloud company, sheds light on this emerging phenomenon. Their annual ‘Class of’ report, now in its eighth edition, surveys college students and recent graduates to provide valuable insights for HR departments seeking to connect with this new wave of talent.
The findings reveal a surprising trend — 47 percent of college seniors express a keen interest in using AI bots like ChatGPT to craft their resumes and cover letters. Even more astonishing, a quarter of Generation Z candidates have already embraced this innovative approach.