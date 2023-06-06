The inflation data doesn’t allow any chance of a hike. CPI in the current April-June quarter is likely to come at 4.5 percent or 4.6 percent versus the RBI’s official forecast of 5.1 percent. If the RBI cuts the Q1 forecast, then the full year forecast automatically should go down to 5 percent in the least.

The upcoming RBI monetary policy is least of the market’s worries today. The guess is only about how euphoric the governor will dare to sound. RBI may well give a double gift -- it may raise its growth forecast and lower its inflation forecast. What can be better for financial markets.

Coming to the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)’s own tasks, the universal expectation is for a no-rate-action policy (or a “pause” as the jargon is). That’s what the CNBCTV18 citizen’s MPC voted for. In our MPC and in the market, there is some discussion around the stance. There are some who wonder how long will RBI persist with “withdrawal of liquidity” which is the jargon for “we are not done with rate hikes”.

The inflation data doesn’t allow any chance of a hike. CPI in the current April-June quarter is likely to come at 4.5 percent or 4.6 percent versus the RBI’s official forecast of 5.1 percent. If the RBI cuts the Q1 forecast, then the full year forecast automatically should go down to 5 percent in the least. Of course the RBI may hesitate to go too far, given the fears of El Nino hurting the kharif output and hence food prices.

Liquidity -The Shocker

The RBI may stick to “withdrawal of liquidity” stance for now, not to indicate hikes, but because of the sudden increase in liquidity; Durable liquidity ( which includes govt balances) has shot up because of the large Rs 87,416 crore dividend from RBI to government. CNBCTV18 broke the story that dividends from PSU banks has been another record high of Rs 11,000 crore.

Separately Interbank liquidity has risen from Rs 55,000 crore to Rs 2.3 lakh crore as the government starts spending its money. Also the return of 2000 rupee notes is helping banking liquidity. This surplus money in the interbank market has pushed down the call rate ( the rate at which banks borrow from one another for a day) to below 6 percent, to 5.8 percent even. Normally the call should trade at the repo rate (6.5 percent) or at least at the reverse repo rate of 6.25 percent. Lest this surplus liquidity push down yields even more, the RBI has been trying to absorb this liquidity with what are called VRRRs or variable rate reverse repos.

“Withdrawal of liquidity” is a perfect stance for such a situation. Indeed it’s a must. If yields fall too sharply, some of the hard won gains from inflation may reverse, as Sajjid Chinoy, the JPM economist argued on CNBCTV18. But the market will watch closely what the governor says about liquidity in the second half of the year. He probably wont say much, because the extent to which the RBI will have to buy dollars or the future course of global capital flows are all tough to forecast.

There is a small group that’s rooting for a rate cut in October or December. I can’t disagree more. Firstly, you don’t cut rates when growth is so strong. You cut when it weakens. Also you don’t cut rates when inflation is falling, unless it goes into deflation, as Dr Pronab Sen pointed out in our Citizens MPC deliberations. And finally, the Fed is still in a hawkish mode. There is no good reason to expect a rate cut in 2023, but we can watch for hints in the governor’s press conference. Chances are he will repeat : “This is a pause (yet again), not a pivot.”

A side show will be whatever the governor says about the 2000-rupee note withdrawal – the reasons for the move and any details he may share on how much has been exchanged and how much is deposited.

But the centre stage will be the growth upgrades and inflation downgrades. Markets should move on after pausing briefly until 10.30 am.