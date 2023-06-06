The inflation data doesn’t allow any chance of a hike. CPI in the current April-June quarter is likely to come at 4.5 percent or 4.6 percent versus the RBI’s official forecast of 5.1 percent. If the RBI cuts the Q1 forecast, then the full year forecast automatically should go down to 5 percent in the least.

The upcoming RBI monetary policy is least of the market’s worries today. The guess is only about how euphoric the governor will dare to sound. RBI may well give a double gift -- it may raise its growth forecast and lower its inflation forecast. What can be better for financial markets.

Coming to the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)’s own tasks, the universal expectation is for a no-rate-action policy (or a “pause” as the jargon is). That’s what the CNBCTV18 citizen’s MPC voted for. In our MPC and in the market, there is some discussion around the stance. There are some who wonder how long will RBI persist with “withdrawal of liquidity” which is the jargon for “we are not done with rate hikes”.