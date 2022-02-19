Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath has figured why the financial year starts in April

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath, who is known for his witty posts on social media, came up with another interesting tweet on Friday, informing his followers about why the financial year begins in April.

Kamath posted a picture from his six-year-old son’s history factbook which spoke about the switch from the Julian to the Gregorian calendar in England and its colonies in the year 1752.

“So this is why our financial year starts in April and not Jan, from my 6-year-old son's history factbook. I don't know how I didn't know until now (sic)," Kamath tweeted on Friday, sharing a photo from the book.

The English were among the last people to move from the Julian calendar system that was based on the movement of the earth around the sun. The Julian calendar had a 365-day year with a leap period every four years and a New Year on January 1. While the system was widely prevalent, it had changed the New Year's date over time to March 25 to correlate with the Christian holiday, Annunciation Day, on the same day, nine months prior to Christmas.

The text from the factbook shared by Kamath says the English voted for a change in the date for the New Year while switching to the Gregorian calendar. Till then, the first day of the year had been March 25, which is also known as Lady Day. However, in 1752 the English decided to start the New Year on January 1, thereby cutting the year 1751 short. Hence, in 1751, the calendar ran from March 25 to December 15, three months shorter than any year before or after, the textbook said. However, as accountants thought the change was unfair, the financial year did not change in England.

“This now begins on April 6, the date that had been March 25 in the Julian calendar," the textbook said.

A number of users reacted to Nithin Kamath ’s post, with some sharing their own bits on the issue.

One user @nishhhhit wrote: “And I thought it was because accountants could enjoy New Year’s eve”.

Another user @Meetasengupta wrote: “The financial year also follows the crop cycle, which makes a lot of sense. Seed to revenue is finance."