Youth of northeast India use films to tell stories about their environment and communities
Updated : July 18, 2019 04:40 PM IST
The Green Hub training empowers youth with video skills to tell the stories of environment, conservation and communities from northeast India.
Many alumni of the programme are currently part of various conservation projects in the region.
The project also helps transcend the differences in language and political ideologies in the region and facilitates social and cultural exchanges.
