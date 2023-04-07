Your piped gas and CNG will cost less now, here is what has changed

During COVID-19, gas prices fell globally to multi year low levels but after the Russia-Ukraine war, prices reached record high levels and the cost pressure on city gas distribution companies was passed on to consumers. And, this is the reason why the government set up the Kirit Parikh Committee to change the way gas prices are calculated.

CNG price in Delhi shall soon be cut from Rs 79.56 per kg to Rs 73.59 and PNG cost shall be lowered to Rs 47.59 from Rs 53.59 per thousand cubic meters. Similarly, Mumbai shall see CNG cost drop to Rs 79 per kg from Rs 87 while PNG shall be priced at Rs 49 per scm, down from Rs 54.

This comes after the government on April 6 approved Kirit Parikh committee's recommendation to revise 2014 gas pricing guidelines to provide relief to consumers suffering from the recent surge in global gas prices.

As per Kirit Parikh gas panel's recommendation, India will lower prices of gas produced from old blocks to $6.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) from April 8. The price will apply to industrial buyers and companies in the fertiliser and city gas distribution sectors and will be fixed on a monthly basis.

CRISIL Ratings is of the view that city gas distributors could reduce prices of CNG used by vehicles and PNG used by homes, by 9-11 percent, with the government accepting the key recommendations of the Kirit Parikh Committee.

It believes that had the previous pricing regime continued, prices would have likely risen. The revised gas pricing norms would lend greater stability to gas prices for city gas distributors and sustained competitiveness with alternative fuels, thus driving demand and supporting massive capex plans, it said.

Let’s understand why piped gas and CNG will cost less now and why and how it all happened

How are gas prices in India calculated?

India imports 50 percent of gas in the form of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for its domestic consumption and the rest is produced by domestic players like ONGC, Oil India, Reliance Industries.

The pricing of a major share of gas supplies in the Indian market is controlled and is driven not by the market but a formula set by a committee.

For the gas domestically produced, gas pricing was divided into APM gas and non APM or free market gas. APM gas pricing was fixed on the basis of a formula — weighted average price of four global benchmarks US Henry hub, Canada based Alberta gas, the UK-based NBP, and Russian gas. This was the case for legacy fields.

The recent highs and lows of gas prices and the impact on India

During COVID-19, gas prices fell globally to multi-year low levels and this led to a fall in domestic prices to as low as $1.79/mmbtu, a negative for producers like ONGC and Oil India. However, this was positive for consuming sectors like city gas distribution companies that produce CNG and PNG which we all use.

This was followed by the Russia Ukraine war. Russia is a big supplier of gas globally and when sanctions were imposed on its exports, gas was not supplied to major consumers. This led to a shortfall in gas supply and ultimately led to record high gas prices globally.

The US and UK witnessed gas prices never seen before. At a point in time, US gas prices almost touched $10/mmbtu and UK gas prices rose 3X from April 2022 to August 2022.

This definitely had an impact on how gas prices are calculated in India. For the October to March 2023 period, gas prices were set at $8.57/mmbtu, an average of global prices. This is the price of the gas used to produce CNG and PNG. The immense cost pressure on city gas distribution companies was then passed on to consumers.

In 2022 itself, CNG prices in Mumbai were hiked from levels of Rs 49.40/kg to Rs 89.50/kg, almost an 80 percent increase. Similar hikes were seen in other regions as well. For industrial customers, like the ceramic industry, cost pressures were so much that they either switched from gas to propane or were forced to shut down the industry as they could not efficiently run their businesses.

Enter Kirit Parekh Committee

The massive increase in gas prices is the reason why the government set up the Kirit Parekh Committee to change the way gas prices are calculated.

The committee proposed fixing a pricing band for gas from legacy fields, which make up two-thirds of all natural gas produced in the country. This would provide a predictable pricing regime for producers and help moderate the prices of CNG and piped cooking gas.

Gas from legacy fields is sold to city gas distributors that raised rates of CNG and piped cooking gas by over 70 percent after prices went up, reflecting a surge in global rates.

The panel’s recommendations have been approved and the new gas prices will be priced at 10 percent of the price of the basket of the crude oil that India imports.

This shall be done every month based on crude prices. To ensure that higher crude prices do not lead to higher gas prices, gas price has been capped at $6.5/mmbtu and to ensure that lower crude prices do not impact producers, the floor has been set at $4/mmbtu.

Tentative impact of reduction in government set price on CNG

GA name Current CNG price (Rs./kg) Expected CNG price (Rs./kg) Change in CNG price (Rs./kg) Pune 92 87 5 Sindhudurg 95.9 89.9 6 Mumbai 87 79 8 Delhi 79.56 73.59 6 Bengaluru 89.5 83.5 6 Meerut 91 83 8 Bokaro 93.98 86.98 7

Tentative impact of reduction in government set price on PNG

GA name Current PNG price (Rs./SCM) Expected PNG price (Rs./SCM) Change in PNG price (Rs./SCM) Pune 57 52 5 Sindhudurg 55 50 5 Mumbai 54 49 5 Delhi 53.59 47.59 6 Bengaluru 58.5 52 6.5 Meerut 58.5 52 6.5