  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Yearender 2020: Probably the only house COVID-19 didn't have impact - Indian Parliament

Updated : December 30, 2020 12:06 AM IST

The monsoon session of parliament was truncated eight days ahead of schedule, yet it was the most productive session in history.
In 2020, either house passed 41 bills, here's a look at the bills passed by Rajya Sabha in 2020: 
Yearender 2020: Probably the only house COVID-19 didn't have impact - Indian Parliament

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Vedanta raises $1.4 billion to retire debt

Vedanta raises $1.4 billion to retire debt

MF Corner: Experts explain new risk rules for mutual funds effective from Jan 1

MF Corner: Experts explain new risk rules for mutual funds effective from Jan 1

FPIs infuse over Rs 1.64 lakh crore in Indian equities so far in 2020; Here's the trend

FPIs infuse over Rs 1.64 lakh crore in Indian equities so far in 2020; Here's the trend

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement