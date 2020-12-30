Yearender 2020: Probably the only house COVID-19 didn't have impact - Indian Parliament

India's bicameral legislature comprises the President of India and the two houses: the Upper House and the Lower House. The two houses that were not hit by the pandemic, as shown by the productivity percentage.

The monsoon session of parliament was truncated eight days ahead of schedule, yet it was the most productive session in history. Even though the houses sat for only 10 sessions, they passed 25 bills, maintaining the productivity of 167 percent.

In 2020, either house passed 41 bills; here's a look at the bills passed by Rajya Sabha in 2020:

A. Home Affairs

The Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020 Passed in RS: September 23, 2020

Summary: This bill will include Kashmiri, Hindi, and Dogri in the list of official languages of J&K.

How it impacts you: 53.26 percent of the residents in the state speak Kashmiri, even though English and Urdu are existing official languages.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 Passed in RS: September 23, 2020

Summary: This bill seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act 2010. FCRA suggests that a person could accept foreign contributions if they have obtained a registration certificate or prior permission from the central government. As per the new amendment, NGOs seeking prior permission or registration must mandatorily furnish Aadhaar numbers for all their stakeholders.

How it impacts you: Government aims to make foreign contributions transparent.

The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020 Passed in RS: September 18, 2020

Summary: The bill proposes to reduce the salaries of ministers by 30 percent for a year to make for the financial resources required to battle the pandemic.

How it impacts you: The bill takes taxpayers' money from MPs to supplement the financial resources of the Centre to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020 Passed in RS: September 22, 2020

Summary: The bill establishes Rashtriya Raksha University in Gujarat. The aim is to establish a multi-disciplinary university powered by research and collaboration to fulfill the need for a pool of skilled professionals with specialized expertise in the police training system.

The National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020 Passed in RS: September 22, 2020

Summary: The bill seeks to establish a National Forensic Sciences University as an institution of national importance. The University seeks to promote research and studies in Forensic Sciences.

How it impacts you: Students interested in forensic science research, along with applied The bill will benefit behavioral science studies, law, criminology.

B. Labour and Employment

New Labour Laws 2020 Passed in RS: September 23, 2020

Summary: The Occupational Safety, Health, and Working Conditions Code aims to consolidate and amend laws regulating occupational safety and working conditions of employers.

The Industrial Relations Code seeks to consolidate and amend the laws concerning trade unions, employment conditions in industrial establishments or undertaking, investigating, and settlement of industrial disputes.

The Code on Social Security will amend and consolidate laws relating to social security. The code will also extend social security to all employees and workers either in the organized or unorganized sectors.

How it impacts you: Government has amalgamated 29 labor laws into four codes. The codes aim to give equal footing to both permanent and contractual employees by improving the working conditions of contractual workers. Further, re-skilling will be an important priority now.

The other side of the story: A long development period awaits the codes. Their full implementation at the state level is yet to begin, and the institutional and logistical support remains under-developed.

C. Finance

The Appropriation (No. 3 and 4) Bills Passed in RS: September 23, 2020

Summary: The appropriation bill is a money bill that allows the government to withdraw money from India's Consolidated Fund to meet its expenses.

Bill No. 4 authorizes payment and appropriation of sums out of India's Consolidated Fund, while Bill No. 3 provides authorization for bill no. 4.

How it impacts you: Government appropriates money in its budget-making processes. It tells us how and where the government is allocating money. The government can withdraw the funds only after receiving approval from the parliament.

The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020 Passed in RS: September 22, 2020

Summary: The bill seeks to provide relief to taxpayers in terms of compliance requirements amid the pandemic. The relief includes date extension for linking PAN and Aadhaar and deadlines for filing returns. The bills also exempt contributors of PM Cares Fund from tax.

How it impacts you: Taxpayers can seek relief in terms of compliance requirements under the GST and Income Tax Act amid the pandemic.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020 Passed in RS: September 19, 2020

Summary: The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code replaces the previous ordinance initiated in June 2020 this year. The bill has temporarily suspended the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP).

How it impacts you: The IBC aims to keep companies as "going concerns."

The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020 Passed in RS: September 23, 2020

Summary: The bill seeks to provide a legal framework for bilateral netting of qualified financial contracts (QFC). QFC are instruments of Over the Counter (OTC) market.

The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 Passed in RS: September 22, 2020

Summary: The banking regulation bill brings cooperative banks under the supervision of the Reserve Bank of India.

How it impacts you: The act aims to protect the depositors of cooperative and small banks.

The Finance Bill, 2020 Passed in RS: March 23, 2020

Summary: Finance Bill is a money bill with a memorandum that contains explanations of the provisions included in it.

How it impacts you: The government amended the tax structure and proposed to levy new taxes. The new bill has also abolished dividend distribution tax and deducted inter-corporate dividends.

The Direct Tax Vivid Se Vishwas Bill, 2020 Passed in RS: March 13, 2020

Summary: The bill seeks to provide a mechanism for resolving pending tax disputes related to income and corporation tax in a speedy manner.

How it impacts you: Taxpayers don't have to fight a case of direct tax disputes endlessly. The government expects to raise Rs 90 000 crore from the scheme.

The other side of the story: Congress Leaders argued that this was the government's way of imposing Hindi on non-Hindi speakers. In her speech, the finance minister addressed the scheme in its English translation, saying the name has nothing to do with language.

D. Health and Family Welfare

The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020 Passed in RS: September 19, 2020

Summary: The bill seeks to punish people who attack health workers fighting the current pandemic or similar situations.

How it impacts you: The law protects health workers from treating COVID-19 patients against violence. The punishment includes a penalty and a jail term of up to seven years.

The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 Passed in RS: September 16, 2020

Summary: The bill seeks to establish a state-of-the-art Ayurvedic institution in Gujarat, called the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA). The new institute will be formed after merging existing institutes.

How it impacts you: The act will develop a state-of-the-art Ayurveda and Pharmacy for providing high standards of education to the interested students.

The other side of the story: Proper enactment will provide autonomy to the Institute to develop patterns of teaching in under- and post-grad education of Ayurveda and Pharmacy.

E. Agricultural and Farmers Welfare

Farm bills Passed in RS: September 20, 2020

Summary: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill allows inter- and intra-state trade of farm produce beyond the physical premises of APMC markets. State governments have been banned from levying market fees or cess outside APMC areas.

The Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill provides a national framework on farming agreements that protect and empower farmers to engage with agri-business firms and processors, wholesalers, exporters, or large retailers for farm services.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill allows economic agents to freely stock food articles without fear of being prosecuted for hoarding.

How it impacts you: The Agri bills will allow farmers to sell their produce outside APMCs. They aim to promote barrier-free inter, and intra-state trade of farm produce, ideally, without threatening the current structure. The second bill lets the farmers enter into a direct contractual agreement with buyers to eliminate intermediaries and boost their income.

The Essential Commodity bill aims to reduce fears among private investors of interference in their operations. The bill is meant to attract even more investment into the agriculture sector and the infrastructure like cold storage and supply chain.

The other side of the story: The law has stirred controversy among the farmers. They are worried that the bills will lead to the privatization of the agriculture industry. Only big traders and giant companies will operate in markets and sell produce at incidental prices.

Farmers are demanding a comprehensive Act on MSP applicable to the entire country and crops. However, instead of bringing legislation, the government gives a written assurance that has no legal guarantee.

Farmers are also opposing the Power Bill, saying that Centre wants to discontinue subsidies to farmers by bringing the power sector under its control. They said power subsidy in cash is not possible for small and marginal farmers who can't pay their bills first and then avail assistance.

The Essential Commodity bill elicited protests as hoarding might lead to an increase in prices when there's a shortage. Farm organizations believe this law is anti-human and will jeopardize food security. The government has not offered any argument to defend its decision on this bill. Experts insist that is bill is long overdue and will revolutionize the industry.

F. Parliamentary Affairs Ministry

The Salary, Allowances, and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020 Passed in RS: September 18, 2020

Summary: The bill aims to reduce salary for one year by 30 percent to meet the pandemic's exigencies.

How it impacts you: Economy was affected by the lockdown, and this is one of the critical decisions government took to deal with the crisis. They have also suspended the MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for two years. (The scheme allows MPs to recommend development programs of Rs 5 crore every year.)

The other side of the story: While the opposition supported government's decision to cut salaries, they demanded the restoration of MPLADS.

G. Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy Ministry

The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 Passed in RS: September 18, 2020

The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 Passed in RS: September 18, 2020

Summary: The bill seeks to suspend its operations and reconstitute the council within one year of its supersession date. The Institute would regulate the education and practice of the Indian medicine system, including Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy.

The law also amends the existing regulation to allow Ayurveda PG students to practice general surgery.

The other side of the story: Millions of doctors in the country went on a day-long strike against the Ayurveda practitioners performing surgical procedures. Doctors criticized the bill saying it "trivializes the medical profession." IMA said it does not "allow its members to teach modern medicine to students of other systems," so it's not in favour of the opposite.

H. Corporate Affairs

The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 Passed in RS: September 22, 2020

Summary: The bill proposes to amend many sections leading to the decriminalization of several non-compliance and defaults.

How it impacts you: The amendments aim at improving the ease of doing business and reduce the compliance burden on companies. Penal provisions for certain administrative non-compliances were too harsh. At times, due to these provisions, many professionals were reluctant to accept key governance positions. The relaxations would enable management to focus on business and balance the compliance burden with management.

I. Others

Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 Passed in RS: September 22, 2020

The Minerals Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 Passed in RS: March 12, 2020

The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 Passed in RS: September 9, 2020