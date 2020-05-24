Xi Jinping says China could have set GDP growth goal around 6% had there been no coronavirus

  • SENSEX
Updated : May 24, 2020 06:30 PM IST

The Chinese government on Friday omitted a gross domestic product (GDP) growth target for 2020 in its yearly work report unveiled at the start of the annual meeting of parliament, citing uncertainties brought on by the epidemic.
"If the epidemic hadn't happened, under general circumstances, the GDP growth target would be set around 6 percent," Xi told a parliamentary group discussion on Friday, according to state media.
