#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Economy
Economy

WTO opens way for Chinese sanctions against US tariffs in Obama-era dispute

Updated : July 17, 2019 07:11 AM IST

China went to the WTO in 2012 to challenge US anti-subsidy tariffs on Chinese exports including solar panels, wind towers, steel cylinders and aluminium extrusions, exports that it valued at $7.3 billion at the time.
China's commerce ministry said the WTO appellate report proves the US "repeatedly abused trade remedy measures, which seriously damaged the fairness and impartiality of the international trade environment."
Shortly after the WTO ruling was released, US President Donald Trump questioned China's failure to make good what he saw as its promise to buy more US agricultural goods, and said Washington could impose tariffs on an additional $325 billion worth of Chinese goods if it needed to do so.
WTO opens way for Chinese sanctions against US tariffs in Obama-era dispute
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

FMCG Q1 Earnings Preview: Another washout likely as consumer sentiment remains weak

FMCG Q1 Earnings Preview: Another washout likely as consumer sentiment remains weak

TV18 Broadcast says effective cost control measures resulted into higher profitability

TV18 Broadcast says effective cost control measures resulted into higher profitability

Federal Bank says retail loan growth continues to remain strong at over 25%

Federal Bank says retail loan growth continues to remain strong at over 25%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV