WTO opens way for Chinese sanctions against US tariffs in Obama-era dispute
Updated : July 17, 2019 07:11 AM IST
China went to the WTO in 2012 to challenge US anti-subsidy tariffs on Chinese exports including solar panels, wind towers, steel cylinders and aluminium extrusions, exports that it valued at $7.3 billion at the time.
China's commerce ministry said the WTO appellate report proves the US "repeatedly abused trade remedy measures, which seriously damaged the fairness and impartiality of the international trade environment."
Shortly after the WTO ruling was released, US President Donald Trump questioned China's failure to make good what he saw as its promise to buy more US agricultural goods, and said Washington could impose tariffs on an additional $325 billion worth of Chinese goods if it needed to do so.
