Here’s what at stake for India at the WTO Geneva conference next week

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) ministerial conference is slated to take place in Geneva from June 12-15. Even as demand projections by various nations suggest that a meaningful outcome for India may seem difficult, India has a lot to look forward to on several aspects of trade and commerce.

Let’s start with agriculture.

The global food crisis, worsened by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, is clearly going to dominate discussions. The draft text on UN’s world food programme purchases says that members shall not impose export prohibitions or restrictions on foodstuffs purchased for non-commercial humanitarian purposes by the WFP. But India wants WTO to allow exports from public stocks for international food aid, including on a government-to-government basis. India is of the view that WTO rules permit member countries to temporarily impose export restrictions to prevent critical shortages of foodstuff essential to the country.

India is also opposing a carte blanche to the World Food Programme to procure foodgrains even if there are export restrictions in place. At stake is not just India’s food security, but also the potential to become a substantial food exporter.

Next is India’s position on trade and services.

Last month, sources had indicated that India is going to keep a nuanced position on bigger issues related to current or future pandemics. WTO's response to the pandemic is likely to remain in spotlight, which includes a waiver proposal for the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights, commonly known as TRIPS. India’s view so far has been that the response to the pandemic should address challenges like intellectual property and augmentation of supply. While India hasn't blocked TRIPS negotiations and remains open on the issue of trade and services, sources indicated that it will give a binding commitment depending on the “give & take” being offered.

Next is the issue of fisheries.

With clause-by-clause discussions taking place last month on fisheries at WTO, India is hoping for a win-win outcome by ensuring food security for the seafaring communities while ensuring sustainable fishing. Sources had indicated there are elements which need to be converged to avert challenges for small fishermen similar to what the country is facing on agriculture's side. Concerned over huge numbers of fishermen who don't have the capacity to go into deep sea, India is opposing subsidies which other members are trying to preserve. Last, but certainly not the least, is the issue of e-commerce.

Under a WTO moratorium, countries do not impose customs duties on cross-border e-commerce transactions. Developing countries including India have been battling for policy space to impose customs duties on electronic transmissions, holding that the moratorium has adversely impacted their revenue collections.

In the past, India has made several submissions at the WTO highlighting the adverse impact of the zero customs duties on electronic transmissions on developing nations. Review of the moratorium can help developing countries possibly generate more revenues through customs duties. Developing countries fear that with the advent of artificial intelligence and 3-D printing technology, products that are now delivered through offline mode could be easily transferred electronically. This will make customs duties on products irrelevant.

For those interested in global trade policy, this will certainly be an event to watch out for.