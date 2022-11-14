Wholesale inflation at 8.39% slips to a 19-month low in October

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) eased to a 19-month low of 8.39 percent in October against CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of 8.44 percent, data released by the government shows. This is the first time since March 2021 that WPI has slipped to a single digit.
India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) eased to a 19-month low of 8.39 percent in October against a low base, almost in line with CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of 8.44 percent, data released by the government on Monday, November 14, showed. This is the first time since March 2021 that WPI has slipped to a single digit. In September 2022, it was recorded at 10.7 percent while in October 2021, it was at 13.8 percent.
WPI measures the price changes of goods wholesale businesses sell and trade in bulk with other businesses. The index tracks factory gate prices before retail prices, unlike CPI, which tracks prices of goods and services purchased by consumers.