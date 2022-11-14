Wholesale inflation at 8.39% slips to a 19-month low in October

By Kanishka Sarkar

India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) eased to a 19-month low of 8.39 percent in October against a low base, almost in line with CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of 8.44 percent, data released by the government on Monday, November 14, showed. This is the first time since March 2021 that WPI has slipped to a single digit. In September 2022, it was recorded at 10.7 percent while in October 2021, it was at 13.8 percent.

WPI measures the price changes of goods wholesale businesses sell and trade in bulk with other businesses. The index tracks factory gate prices before retail prices, unlike CPI, which tracks prices of goods and services purchased by consumers.

WPI core inflation slipped to a 22-month low of 4.6 percent as against 7 percent last month. This is the lowest since December 2020.

Inflation in food articles in October was 8.33 percent, against 11.03 percent in the previous month.

The decline in the rate of inflation in October is primarily contributed by a fall in the price of mineral oils, basic metals, and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, textiles, other non-metallic mineral products, minerals etc.

The sharp fall in wholesale inflation comes hours before the statistics ministry releases data on the more closely-tracked retail inflation.

Later in the evening, the government will release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for October.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das expects retail inflation to remain below 7 percent in October. It was at 7.4 percent in September.