    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homeeconomy News

    Wholesale inflation at 8.39% slips to a 19-month low in October

    Wholesale inflation at 8.39% slips to a 19-month low in October

    Wholesale inflation at 8.39% slips to a 19-month low in October
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Kanishka Sarkar   IST (Updated)

    The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) eased to a 19-month low of 8.39 percent in October against CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of 8.44 percent, data released by the government shows. This is the first time since March 2021 that WPI has slipped to a single digit.

    India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) eased to a 19-month low of 8.39 percent in October against a low base, almost in line with CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of 8.44 percent, data released by the government on Monday, November 14, showed. This is the first time since March 2021 that WPI has slipped to a single digit. In September 2022, it was recorded at 10.7 percent while in October 2021, it was at 13.8 percent.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Twitter, Meta mass layoffs: What the Indian law says about severance package, notice period and more

    Twitter, Meta mass layoffs: What the Indian law says about severance package, notice period and more

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    In ultra-cycling and Ironman races you need the willingness to suffer: Dr Amit Samarth

    In ultra-cycling and Ironman races you need the willingness to suffer: Dr Amit Samarth

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    Jet Airways’ relaunch: A standoff in play?

    Jet Airways’ relaunch: A standoff in play?

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    The paralysed could walk after this therapy — all about the new study

    The paralysed could walk after this therapy — all about the new study

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    WPI measures the price changes of goods wholesale businesses sell and trade in bulk with other businesses. The index tracks factory gate prices before retail prices, unlike CPI, which tracks prices of goods and services purchased by consumers.

    WPI core inflation slipped to a 22-month low of 4.6 percent as against 7 percent last month. This is the lowest since December 2020.
    Inflation in food articles in October was 8.33 percent, against 11.03 percent in the previous month.
     
    The decline in the rate of inflation in October is primarily contributed by a fall in the price of mineral oils, basic metals, and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, textiles, other non-metallic mineral products, minerals etc.
    Also Read | Inflation in India will peak by March and will be optimal by next fiscal: CLSA
    The sharp fall in wholesale inflation comes hours before the statistics ministry releases data on the more closely-tracked retail inflation.
    Later in the evening, the government will release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for October.
    Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das expects retail inflation to remain below 7 percent in October. It was at 7.4 percent in September.
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    wholesale inflationWPI

    Next Article

    Inflation in India will peak by March and will be optimal by next fiscal: CLSA

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng