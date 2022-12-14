Wholesale inflation slips to 21-month low in November

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) eased to a 21-month low in November to 5.85 percent against CNBC-TV18's estimate of 6.5 percent. The WPI inflation has came in single digit for the second straight time.

India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation eased to a 21-month low of 5.85 percent in November, lower than CNBC-TV18's in-house poll estimates of 6.5 percent, according to the data released by the government on Wednesday, December 14. In October 2022, it was recorded at 8.39 percent while in November 2021, it was at 14.87 percent.

WPI measures the price changes of goods that wholesale businesses sell to and trade in bulk with other businesses. The index tracks factory gate prices before retail prices, unlike CPI, which tracks prices of goods and services purchased by consumers.

In October, WPI inflation eased to a 19-month low of 8.39 percent. This was the first time since March 2021 that WPI has slipped to a single digit. In September 2022, the wholesale inflation came at 10.7 percent.

The core inflation for the month under review came in at 3.5 percent, down from 4.6 percent in the previous month.

The government on December 12 released the consumer price index inflation for November at 5.88 percent, a little lower than Street estimates of 6.33 percent. This was the first time CPI slipped below six percent this year. The CPI is an metric that measures retail inflation by examining the changes in prices of the most common consumer goods and services including food, electronics, housing, apparel, transportation among others.