homeeconomy NewsMarch Wholesale Price Index eases to lowest in 29 months, below economist expectation

March Wholesale Price Index eases to lowest in 29 months, below economist expectation

By Sudarshan Kumar  |  Apr 17, 2023 12:52 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

The February WPI had slipped to a 25-month low of 3.85 percent. In January, the WPI had hit a 24-month low of 4.73 percent.

economy | Apr 17, 2023 12:17 PM IST
The Wholesale Price Index inflation or the WPI inflation for the month of March has come in at 1.34 percent, the lowest level since October 2020. Moreover, Core Inflation (Underline Inflation or Non-food Inflation) has seen a sharp fall to 0.1 percent from the level of 2.4 percent seen in February, which is the lowest since July 2020.

Recommended Articles

View All

Mind Matters | To the brink and back

Apr 17, 2023 IST10 Min(s) Read

Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen

Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The sharp fall in inflation has been witnessed as almost 30 of total 33 products contributing to WPI Index has seen a decline against the last month numbers. The Manufactured Products sector, which has an overall weightage of more than 64 percent, has reported a drop of 0.77 percent in inflation numbers against 1.94 percent rise in February and over 3-4 percent increase in October 2022-January 2023.
The Primary Articles that contribute nearly 23 percent to WPI have seen its inflation rising 2.4 percent against an average increase of more than five percent from October 2022-February 2023. The Fuel and Power Index, which has a contribution of 13 percent, has seen inflation rise 8.96 percent against an average rise of almost 19 percent in the previous five months.
As per the government, the decline in the rate of inflation in March has been due to a fall in prices of basic metals, food products, textiles, non-food articles, minerals, rubber & plastic products, crude petroleum & natural gas, and paper and paper products.
All Commodities Index comprising of Primary Articles, Fuel & Power, Manufactured Products have been flat against a rise of 0.13 percent seen in February. However, food inflation remains a concern with the Sectoral Index rising 0.47 percent in March against a fall of 0.12 percent in February.
The CPI (Consumer Price Index) inflation that is tracked more closely, given its importance, was released last week, and that saw a significant fall against the previous level. For the month of March, CPI inflation was at a 15-month low of 5.66 percent against 6.44 percent in February. Moreover, Core CPI inflation for March was 5.8 percent against 6.1 percent in February.
Also Read: Indian economy not falling behind, likely to grow at 6.5% in FY24: Sanjeev Sanyal
First Published: Apr 17, 2023 12:17 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags