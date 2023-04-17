The Wholesale Price Index inflation or the WPI inflation for the month of March has come in at 1.34 percent, the lowest level since October 2020. Moreover, Core Inflation (Underline Inflation or Non-food Inflation) has seen a sharp fall to 0.1 percent from the level of 2.4 percent seen in February, which is the lowest since July 2020.

The sharp fall in inflation has been witnessed as almost 30 of total 33 products contributing to WPI Index has seen a decline against the last month numbers. The Manufactured Products sector, which has an overall weightage of more than 64 percent, has reported a drop of 0.77 percent in inflation numbers against 1.94 percent rise in February and over 3-4 percent increase in October 2022-January 2023.

The Primary Articles that contribute nearly 23 percent to WPI have seen its inflation rising 2.4 percent against an average increase of more than five percent from October 2022-February 2023. The Fuel and Power Index, which has a contribution of 13 percent, has seen inflation rise 8.96 percent against an average rise of almost 19 percent in the previous five months.

As per the government, the decline in the rate of inflation in March has been due to a fall in prices of basic metals, food products, textiles, non-food articles, minerals, rubber & plastic products, crude petroleum & natural gas, and paper and paper products.

All Commodities Index comprising of Primary Articles, Fuel & Power, Manufactured Products have been flat against a rise of 0.13 percent seen in February. However, food inflation remains a concern with the Sectoral Index rising 0.47 percent in March against a fall of 0.12 percent in February.

The CPI (Consumer Price Index) inflation that is tracked more closely, given its importance, was released last week, and that saw a significant fall against the previous level. For the month of March, CPI inflation was at a 15-month low of 5.66 percent against 6.44 percent in February. Moreover, Core CPI inflation for March was 5.8 percent against 6.1 percent in February.