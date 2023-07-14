June WPI inflation in the negative territory for the third-straight month

The Wholesale Price Index or WPI measures the change in prices of goods that wholesale businesses sell to and trade in bulk with other companies. WPI tracks factory gate prices before retail prices. The June WPI inflation of -4.12 percent is the lowest since October 15, while food inflation is up 1.39 percent month-on-month.

India's wholesale inflation for June 2023 declined to -4.12 percent. In the previous month, the wholesale inflation had come down to -3.48 percent, the lowest since November 2015.

"The decline in the rate of inflation in June 2023 is primarily due to fall in prices of mineral oils, food products, basci metals, crude petroleum and natural gas and textiles," the commerce and industry's ministry's departmetn for promotion of industry and internal trade said in a statement.

India's retail inflation, which is tracked more closely given its importance, released on July, and it witnessed a gain till 4.81 percent for June. This marked an increase from the previous month's figure of 4.31 percent. The inflation rate for June, however, remained within the tolerance range set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

