WPI inflation touches a record high of 15.88% in May on higher food, crude oil prices

The wholesale price-based inflation touched a record high of 15.88 percent in May mainly due to higher food and crude oil prices, the government data released on Tuesday showed. The May Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation came in 0.4 percent higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of 15.50 percent.

The WPI inflation has remained in double digit for the 14th consecutive month since April 2021. It has seen a sharp increase from the 13.11 percent WPI inflation seen in the same month last year.

The commerce ministry attributed the high inflation rate to rise in prices of mineral oils, crude petroleum & natural gas, food articles, basic metals, non-food articles, chemicals & chemical products and food products.

Inflation in fuel and power basket was the highest, among other WPI baskets, at 40.62 percent, while for the manufactured goods and oil seeds baskets it was at 10.11 percent and 7.08 percent, respectively. Inflation in crude oil and natural gas was 79.50 percent last month.

The food article inflation rate was 12.34 percent, with vegetable, wheat, and fruit prices registering a sharp rise as compared to the corresponding period last year. Vegetable prices rose 56.36 percent, wheat prices rose 10.55 percent, while egg, meat and fish prices rose 7.78 percent.

For the fifth consecutive month, retail inflation was recorded higher than the Reserve Bank of India's target of 7.04 percent for May.

As part of measures to control inflation, the central bank hiked its key interest rate by 40 basis points in May and 50 basis points in June. The RBI has raised its inflation projection by 100 basis points to 6.7 percent for 2022-23.

(With inputs from PTI)