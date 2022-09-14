WPI inflation touches 11-month low in August

India's inflation-based Wholesale Price Index (WPI) eased to 12.41 percent in the month of August, down from 13.93 percent in July. The inflation continued to ease for the third consecutive month after touching a record high of 15.88 in May.

India's inflation-based Wholesale Price Index (WPI) eased to an 11-month low of 12.41 percent in August, down from 13.93 percent in July. The inflation continued to ease for the third consecutive month after touching a record high of 15.88 per cent in May.

WPI remained in double digits for the 17th consecutive month.

The primary contributors to inflation in August, as per the government, are the rise in prices of mineral oils, food articles, crude petroleum and natural gas, basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, electricity, and food products, as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

The core inflation for August was reported at 7.8 percent against 8.3 percent in July. Commodity index down 0.5 percent, month-on-month.

Rupa Rege Nitsure, Chief Economist at L&T Financial Services said that 12.41 percent WPI is below expectation, but still is in double digit. "So I don't think that should give us any big relief."

On food inflation and core, Nitsure said, "There is a lot of seasonality, because in August, many regions have seen access to large excess rains. So, the standing crops get impacted," and that believes food inflation will not be a worry for India, because deficits in the rice sowing also has shrunk considerably.

"Government has taken lot of measures. We are seeing it in the prices of vegetable oils and all which have actually come down sequentially. Rabi is going to be a very good season so food inflation is not the big worry, if you take a forward looking approach."

Nitsure is more worried about manufactured price inflation for two reasons. "One is imported inflation because of rupee depreciation and secondly, we are all facing now supply side disruptions because of slowdown in China and in other parts of the globe. So point is that - that will keep core inflation sticky, but food inflation may not be your concern."

The government, meanwhile, is holding inter-ministerial consultations on revising the WPI base year to 2017-18, according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) secretary Anurag Jain.

At present, the index has a total of 697 items, including primary articles (117), fuel and power (16), and manufactured products (564). In the new series, a total of 1,176 items in these three categories have been proposed — primary articles (131), fuel and power (19), and manufactured products (1,026).

In the case of agriculture commodities, new items such as medicinal plants like isabgol, aloe vera and menthol; fennel seed and methi seed, mushroom and watermelon were proposed to be added in the new series subject to the availability of data.

Ever since the introduction of the WPI in 1942 with the base year 1939, seven revisions have taken place, introducing new base years in 1952-53, 1961-62, 1970-71, 1981-82, 1993-94, 2004-05, and 2011-12, as per a PTI report. The current WPI base year 2011-12 series was launched in May 2017.