September WPI seen at 11.21% versus 12.41% in August

By Ritu Singh

The data for the inflation-based Wholesale Price Index (WPI), which measures the price changes of goods that wholesale businesses sell to and trade in bulk with other businesses, will be released on October 14.

The September WPI is seen at 11.2 percent as against 12.4 percent in the preceding month , and 11.8 percent in the year-ago period. The September WPI estimates, as per a CNBC-TV18 poll, range from 10.7-11.8 percent.

WPI had eased to 11-month low in August. It had touched a record high of 15.88 percent in May.

WPI moderation is supported by easing input prices and higher base. The September PMI data indicated a rise in purchasing costs at the slowest pace in just under two years and the output charge inflation receded to a seven-month low.

At present, the index has a total of 697 items, including primary articles (117), fuel and power (16), and manufactured products (564). In the new series, a total of 1,176 items in these three categories have been proposed — primary articles (131), fuel and power (19), and manufactured products (1,026).

In the case of agriculture commodities, new items such as medicinal plants like isabgol, aloe vera and menthol; fennel seed and methi seed, mushroom and watermelon were proposed to be added in the new series subject to the availability of data.

Ever since the introduction of the WPI in 1942 with the base year 1939, seven revisions have taken place, introducing new base years in 1952-53, 1961-62, 1970-71, 1981-82, 1993-94, 2004-05, and 2011-12, as per a PTI report. The current WPI base year 2011-12 series was launched in May 2017.