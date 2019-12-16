WPI inflation rises to 0.58% in November

The wholesale prices based inflation has advanced to 0.58 percent in November, driven by an increase in prices of food articles. The Wholesale Price Index-based inflation stood at 0.16 percent in October and 4.47 percent in November 2018.

Data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday showed that the rate of price rise for food articles rose to 11 percent in November, compared to 9.80 percent in October. For non-food articles, the prices eased to 1.93 percent from 2.35 percent in October.

For manufactured products, the wholesale inflation remained static -0.84 percent during the month.