The Wholesale price-based inflation in November has expanded to 1.55 percent from 1.48 percent a month ago, according to the government data released on Monday.

CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll had estimated the Wholesale price index-based (WPI) inflation of 1.90 percent.

This is the highest level of WPI inflation since February when it was 2.26 percent. It was 0.58 percent in November last year.

The wholesale prices of onion have gone into deflation while food inflation has also narrowed to 4.27 percent from 5.78 percent, MoM, the data revealed.

As per the data, vegetable inflation fell to 12.24 percent from 25.23 percent while that of manufactured products rose to 2.97 percent from 2.12 percent, MoM.