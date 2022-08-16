WPI inflation edges lower to 13.93% in July against 15.18% in June

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The inflation in the food index was down to 9.41 percent, against 12.41 percent in the previous month. The index for fuel and power climbed 6.56 percent to 165.6, up from 155.4 in the preceding month.

India's inflation-based Wholesale Price Index (WPI) eased to 13.93 percent in July, 0.13 percent down from 15.18 percent in June. The inflation continued to ease for the second consecutive month after touching a record high of 15.88 in May.

According to the government, the primary contributor to inflation in July was the "rise in prices of mineral oils, food articles, crude petroleum and natural gas, basic metals, electricity, chemicals and chemical products, food products etc" as compared to the year-ago period.

The prices of minerals increased 0.96 percent in the month under review, while the prices of food articles, non-food articles and crude petroleum and natural gas declined 2.56 percent, 2.61 percent and 5.05 percent, respectively.

The rate of price rise in vegetables decreased to 18.25 percent in July, from 56.75 percent in the previous month.