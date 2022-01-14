WPI inflation eases to 13.56% in December: Govt data

India's wholesale price index (WPI) inflation has eased to 13.56 percent in December from 14.23 percent in November, government data showed.

The WPI for October was revised to 13.83 percent from 12.54 percent, the data showed. The WPI in December 2020 was at 1.95 per cent.

“The high rate of inflation in December 2021 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, crude petroleum & natural gas, chemicals and chemical products, food products, textile and paper and paper products etc as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year,” the statement released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed.