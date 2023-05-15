WPI inflation turns negative in April for the first time since July 2020

India's annual Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation declined to a 34-month low of (-) 0.92 percent in April, largely due to the base effect, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday showed. The figures turned negative for the first time since July 2020 and is also the 11th straight month of decline in WPI-based inflation.

The decline in the rate of inflation was broad based, primarily driven by fall in prices of crude, energy prices, non-food and food articles. "Decline in the rate of inflation in April, 2023 is primarily contributed by fall in prices of basic metals, food products, mineral oils, textiles, non-food articles, chemical & chemical products, rubber & plastic products and paper & paper products," the ministry said.

The WPI inflation has been falling for some time now with the figure dropping to - 0.92 percent in April. It was 1.34 percent in March, 3.85 percent in February and 4.73 per cent in January.

"We had actually forecasted the WPI to be negative 0.5 percent, it is a little bit of a deeper deflation than what we had pencilled in. However, broadly I think this is a trend that will continue over the next few months, resting on a very, very high base of commodity prices. Looking at where things are right now, we do expect that the WPI inflation will still be very low, single digit WPI inflation in the months ahead. For the year as a whole we are looking at a 2 to 3 percent WPI inflation average only," said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at ICRA.

The food index inflation eased to 0.17 percent in April from 2.32 percent in March. For the primary articles segment, the inflation rate cooled to 1.60 percent in April from 2.40 percent in March.

Meanwhile, fuel & power inflation slowed to 0.93 percent in April from 8.96 percent in March and 13.96 percent in February.

Recently, India's annual retail inflation eased to 18-month low in April, staying well below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance limit for the second consecutive month, as food prices eased. The central bank targets an inflation range of 2-6 percent.

Annual retail inflation eased to 4.7 percent in April from 5.66 percent in the previous month, government data showed on Friday. This was the lowest reading since October 2021, when it hit 4.4 percent.

The consumer food price index (CFPI), which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, moderated to 3.84 percent, down from 4.79 percent in March 2023.

On the other hand, India's industrial output, as measured by the index of Industrial production or IIP, in March declined to 1.1 percent, data from the Ministry of Statistics showed. In the previous month, February, the IIP was 5.5 percent, and the average from April to February was also 5.5 percent.