Worst is over, economic recovery faster than expected, says HDFC's Keki Mistry

Updated : October 10, 2020 06:55 PM IST

Stating that the December quarter growth could outperform the expansion logged in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Mistry said the Indian economy has shown its resiliency.
Mistry said housing and real estate sector is the biggest employer in the economy after agriculture, and that 80 percent of the workforce in the sector require minimal skills.
Worst is over, economic recovery faster than expected, says HDFC's Keki Mistry

