#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

World's most liveable cities: Delhi ranked 118th over air pollution, crime; Mumbai in 119th spot

Updated : September 04, 2019 05:55 PM IST

While New Delhi registers the biggest decline in Asia, Mumbai also falls two places since last year to rank 119th.
The list is led by Austrian capital Vienna for the second consecutive year.
World's most liveable cities: Delhi ranked 118th over air pollution, crime; Mumbai in 119th spot
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Geojit Financial sees 12% upside potential in this large-cap stock. Here's why

Geojit Financial sees 12% upside potential in this large-cap stock. Here's why

LinkedIn Top Startups: Aditya Ghosh reveals the secret of Oyo becoming the No. 1 startup to work for in India Â Â 

LinkedIn Top Startups: Aditya Ghosh reveals the secret of Oyo becoming the No. 1 startup to work for in India Â Â 

These tech companies received most H-1B visas in first three quarters of 2019

These tech companies received most H-1B visas in first three quarters of 2019

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV