World's most liveable cities: Delhi ranked 118th over air pollution, crime; Mumbai in 119th spot

Indiaâ€™s capital city fell six places to rank 118th on a list of the world's most liveable cities owing to increase in cases of petty crimes and poor air quality, an annual survey by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) showed on Wednesday.

While New Delhi registered the biggest decline in Asia, Mumbai also fell two places since last year to rank 119th on the list topped by Austrian capital Vienna for the second consecutive year.

The latest Index shows that the living conditions in India's top cities are getting worse. The capital's "appalling air quality" as well as downgrades to its culture and stability score have pulled down its ranking on this year's index.

Melbourne, which lost top spot to Vienna in 2018, stays at number 2.

According to EIU, a slew of cities in emerging markets that are among the most exposed to the effects of climate change have seen their scores downgraded. These include New Delhi in India, which suffers from appalling air quality, Cairo in Egypt (where air quality is also a major issue) and Dhaka in Bangladesh.

The Economist Intelligence Unit's liveability rating quantifies the challenges that might be presented to an individual's lifestyle in 140 cities worldwide. Each city is assigned a score for over 30 qualitative and quantitative factors across five broad categories of stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.

"Among the 56 cities that have registered improvements to their overall liveability rankings over the past five years, four cities stand out. Abidjan in Cote d'Ivoire, Hanoi in Vietnam, Kiev in Ukraine and Belgrade in Serbia have seen increases of 5 percentage points or more," the report stated.



Vienna, Austria

Melbourne, Australia

Sydney, Australia

Osaka, Japan

Calgary, Canada

Vancouver, Canada

Toronto, Canada

Tokyo, Japan

Copenhagen, Denmark

Adelaide, Australia

