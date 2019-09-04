Economy
World's most liveable cities: Delhi ranked 118th over air pollution, crime; Mumbai in 119th spot
Updated : September 04, 2019 05:55 PM IST
While New Delhi registers the biggest decline in Asia, Mumbai also falls two places since last year to rank 119th.
The list is led by Austrian capital Vienna for the second consecutive year.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more