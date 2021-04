World's best economies in 2020: US GDP at $20,933 billion, find out where India stands

Countries around the world have been batter by the COVID-19 pandemic and there is a shake-up in the rankings of the largest economies as multiple nations are face the worst recessions in recent history. Although the US, China, Japan and Germany occupy the top spots as the world's largest economies, some rankings have shifted following the virus outbreak. According to CNBC analysis of the International Monetary Fund's economic forecasts, here are the top-10 best economies of 2020. (Image: Shutterstock)