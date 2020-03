The chief economic advisor at Allianz, Mohamed El-Erian, has said that global economies are heading towards a recession because of coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview to CNBC, the renowned economist who correctly predicted earlier in the week that the selling would continue until a bear market was reached, gave a scary reading of the situation.

According to El-Erian, Wall Street will drop as much as 30 percent from last month’s highs and advised that investors should not expect a quick recovery in markets when a bottom is finally reached.

“We’re going to come back. We’re going to turn around, but it is going to be a difficult journey,” El-Erian said.

There is hope that the market will be able to tide over the coronavirus scare in a few months but El-Erian feels that the recovery will be painful. According to the economist, the market chart will look like a “U” or an “L” but certainly not a “V”.

“We are going into a global recession. We are going to see a spread of economic sudden stops,” El-Erian said. “The trouble with economic sudden stops is it’s not easy to restart an economy. You’ve got to get people to reengage. You’ve got to coordinate the restart. The economic damage is going to last.”

El-Erian warned in early February that individual investors should resist “buying on dips” as the coronavirus impact on economies was just in first gear then.