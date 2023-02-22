World Bank's president says rising fertiliser and food prices huge challenge for most developing countries

World Bank’s outgoing president David Malpass recently announced his decision to step down in June, a year before his term expires. During his nearly four-year stint as the development lender's chief, Malpass has seen World Bank face the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine and a deepening climate crisis.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Malpass discussed his learnings and experiences at the World Bank. Malpass, who believes there is still more work to be done, particularly in the areas of debt and climate change, said, “It has been a very busy four years – a long time in a job. We have accomplished a lot. We have made progress, and I am very happy with the setup of this roundtable on debt. There is lots more to be done in that area, in the climate area, in the development challenges.”

“One of the things I do worry about is the developing countries, and many of them are really facing huge challenges from the standpoint of fertiliser of food and of the high prices that are going on for energy,” Malpass added.

One of Malpass's primary concerns is the debt crisis facing many developing countries, which the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated. He has been vocal about the need for debt relief and restructuring to help these countries recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic. In addition, Malpass has highlighted the urgent need to address the issue of climate change, which he sees as a major threat to global economic stability.

Malpass is also concerned about the challenges faced by major developing countries, such as rising fertiliser and food prices. These issues can have a significant impact on the poorest people in these countries, who are often the most vulnerable to food insecurity and inflation. Malpass has urged governments and international organisations to take action to address these challenges and ensure that basic needs are met for all people.

He also expressed concern about the absorption of capital in developed markets, which can limit investment opportunities in developing countries. He believes that it is important to ensure that capital flows are more evenly distributed worldwide, so that all countries have access to the resources they need to grow and develop.

Talking about India, he said he is hopeful of a positive outcome on debt resolution at the G20 meeting in Bengaluru. He said, “India is showing the leadership both in the G20 and in the world community to make good progress.”

