World Bank trims 2020 global growth forecast amid slow recovery for trade, investment

Updated : January 09, 2020 07:05 AM IST

The multilateral development bank said 2019 marked the weakest economic expansion since the global financial crisis a decade ago.
The World Bank shaved 0.2 percentage point off of growth for both years, with the 2019 global economic growth forecast at 2.4 percent and 2020 at 2.5 percent.
World Bank trims 2020 global growth forecast amid slow recovery for trade, investment
