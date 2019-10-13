World Bank report pegs India's FY20 growth rate at 6%

In a major setback for India's economic outlook, a World Bank report on Sunday estimated India's economic growth in the current fiscal at 6 percent, lower than the Reserve Bank of India's latest revised outlook of 6.1 percent.

This comes as another bleak outlook for the economy, after recent downward revision of gross domestic product (GDP) estimate by Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) apart from the RBI and a couple of rating agencies.

"In India, after the broad-based deceleration in the first quarters of this fiscal year, growth is projected to fall to 6.0 percent this fiscal year," said the report named "South Asia Economic Focus, Fall 2019: Making (De)centralization Work".

It, however, said that growth is expected to gradually recover to 6.9 percent in fiscal year 2020 and to 7.2 percent in the following year.

The growth forecast for India for the financial year 2019-20 was even lower than that of Nepal and Bangladesh which the estimates to grow at 6.5 percent and 7.2 percent respectively.

The report said: "The remarkable weakness of Indian economic activity during the first half of 2019 is largely driven by external and cyclical factors. However, during this downturn several structural problems have come to the surface."

One of these problems is related to vulnerabilities in the financial markets that have constrained credit supply, the report said, adding that financial sector reforms are needed to bring India back to a rapid growth path.

The estimate comes, just days after Moody's Investor Services and India Ratings and Research reduced their FY20 growth forecast for India to 5.8 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively.