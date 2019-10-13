Economy
World Bank report pegs India's FY20 growth rate at 6%
Updated : October 13, 2019 01:50 PM IST
In a major setback for India's economic outlook, a World Bank report on Sunday estimated India's economic growth in the current fiscal at 6 percent, lower than the Reserve Bank of India's latest revised outlook of 6.1 percent.
This comes as another bleak outlook for the economy, after recent downward revision of GDP estimate by Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) apart from the RBI and a couple of rating agencies.
The growth forecast for India for the financial year 2019-20 was even lower than that of Nepal and Bangladesh which the estimates to grow at 6.5 percent and 7.2 percent respectively.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more