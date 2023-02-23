Janet Yellen says World Bank has started looking for next President

"We believe there be a transparent merit-based swift nomination process to the next President (of the World Bank). We intend to put forward the candidate to lead the World Bank, someone we think has strong qualifications that are necessary and will be committed to the kind of reform process we want to see the bank engaged in," said US Treasure Secretary Janet Yellen.

"We believe there be a transparent merit-based swift nomination process to the next President (of the World Bank). We intend to put forward a candidate to lead the World Bank, someone we think has strong qualifications that are necessary and will be committed to the kind of reform process we want to see the bank engaged in. Someone who shares the commitment to the bank's longstanding work to fight extreme poverty and promote prosperity and also address global challenges like preparing for future pandemics and addressing climate change," she said.

Yellen, who was addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, added that they are intending to put forward a well-qualified candidate, but she did not have any updates on that will be.

"We are in the process of working with shareholders and management to evolve the World Bank. Over the next couple of days, I will be discussing how the G20 can build on the momentum of the World Bank for ambitious reforms. I will also discuss the how we can accelerate evolution of regional development banks," she said during her speech.

Prior to her press conference , Yellen met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, ahead of the first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting in Bengaluru.

World Bank President David Malpass recently announced his decision to step aside from the helm in June, a year before his term was set to expire. On Wednesday, he also spoke to CNBC-TV18 about his journey, outlook on India, inflation, etc.

During her speech, Yellen also thanked Malpass for his service and his commitment to a smooth transition. "Under his leadership, the bank has immeasurably improved the lives of people around the world," she said.