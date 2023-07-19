India's resilience shines amidst global economic slowdown, says World Bank President Ajay Banga

Banga praised India for some things that are helping it stay ahead during tough times. One advantage is that a large portion of India's GDP comes from within the country itself. This means India is less dependent on other countries for its economic growth.
World Bank President Ajay Banga recently visited India and spoke about how India is doing well despite the global economic slowdown. He mentioned that India has come out strong from the challenges of the pandemic, but it's important to keep up the progress.
Banga praised India for some things that are helping it stay ahead during tough times. One advantage is that a large portion of India's GDP comes from within the country itself. This means India is less dependent on other countries for its economic growth.
When asked about high-income jobs in India, Banga pointed out that most of these jobs are in technology and manufacturing. He also highlighted an opportunity for India called the "China plus" strategy.
This strategy means that as supply chains move away from China or expand to other locations, India has a chance to attract these businesses and create more jobs. However, this opportunity may not last very long, maybe only three to five years.
Ajay Banga made history as the first person of color to lead the World Bank. During his visit to India, he went to a skill center called the GMR Varalakshmi Centre for Empowerment and Livelihoods, where he met and talked with students.
Overall, Banga believes that India has the potential to achieve progress and prosperity, and he is optimistic about the country's future.
