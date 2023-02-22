homeeconomy NewsWorld Bank's outgoing president says land reform and credit availability can be headwinds for India

World Bank's outgoing president says land reform and credit availability can be headwinds for India

3 Min(s) Read

By Shereen Bhan  Feb 22, 2023 2:06:00 PM IST (Published)

Outgoing World Bank president David Malpass said many of the developing countries have been having more problems than India in growth. "So it has been refreshing and encouraging to see India come off of Covid in a way that is allowing them to really recover. What can be done now is to foster that," he said, adding that he saw the recent Budget and thinks it is a good starting point. 

Outgoing World Bank president David Malpass said land reform as well as credit availability can be headwinds for India as it targets growth. He however said that there is an opportunity for India to show it has a stable economy and currency.

Malpass recently announced his decision to step aside from the helm in June, a year before his term was set to expire.
He said he thinks India's aim of achieving 8 percent growth is achievable. "India is showing leadership in the G20 and world community to make good progress. I also think it is really important that the private sector be enabled, there is more space for small and medium-sized businesses, women in the labour forces is a critical part of the growth," he added.
Talking about inflation and global growth, Malpass said currency stability is an important underpinning of the latter.  "Currency stability has been an important underpinning of global growth. I think there can be more focus on that. I am pleased to see the Indian rupee has stabilised in the recent months and i think that is an opportunity as well for India to show that it has got a stable financial system that can really support a stable currency and lower inflation," he said.
Over the last three years, the global COVID-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine War, and China's zero-COVID policy have created a demand-supply mismatch, resulting in countries across the world dealing with rising prices. To combat inflation, central banks, taking cue from the US Federal Reserve, have been increasing their interest rates.
However, Malpass thinks central banks need to look at different tools to combat inflation. "The interest rate hikes affect the demand side of the economy, but they also slow down the supply side. The businesses can't get capital. I think there is more than can be achieved by central banks in terms of regulatory policies to make them more business-friendly and better risk assessment mechanisms," he said.
He also said that central banks own too many bonds, which is a burden on growth. "This (bonds) absorbs capital from all over the world and this I think is a burden on growth. I would like to see a model where the central banks use their tools in order to have price stability achieved," he said.
