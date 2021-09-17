World Bank decision to discontinue Doing Business report exposes China's fraud: Government

The World Bank Group's decision to discontinue publication of the Doing Business ranking report has exposed China's fraud and would lead to shifting of manufacturing bases to India, a government source said on Friday. The World Bank Group has decided to discontinue the publication of the report on country investment climates following allegations of irregularities.

The decision was taken after data irregularities allegedly due to pressure by some top bank officials to boost China's ranking in 2017 came to light. "No irregularities were found in Indian data. India remains the preferred investment destination for the world and a reliable, trustworthy destination while China slipping in attractiveness."

"Fraud by China will boost multilateral initiatives like Supply Chain Resilience Initiative to move manufacturing to India," the source said. India had jumped 14 places to the 63rd position in the World Bank's ease of doing business rankings released in October 2019.