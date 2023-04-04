World Bank lowers India's FY23-24 GDP growth forecast to 6.3% from 6.6% earlier

World Bank expects growth to be constrained by slower consumption growth due to risinng borrowing costs and slow income growth, along with challenging external conditions.

The World Bank has revised India's GDP growth forecast for the next financial year to 6.3 percent from 6.6 percent in December. It expects growth to be constrained by slower consumption growth due to rising borrowing costs and slow income growth, along with challenging external conditions.

Slow income growth is also expected to weigh on private consumption, while government consumption is likely to grow at a slower pace due to the withdrawal of pandemic-related fiscal support measures.

However, World Bank said that the Indian economy continues to show strong resilience to external shocks and remains one of the world's fastest growing economies despite significant challenges.

World Bank also noted that although inflation remained high, averaging around 6.7 percent in financial year 2023, the Current Account Deficit (CAD) narrowed in the December quarter due to strong growth in services exports and easing global commodity prices.

"Notwithstanding external pressures, India’s service exports have continued to increase, and the current-account deficit is narrowing," the World Bank statement said.

India's headline inflation, though elevated currently, is expected to decline to an average of 5.2 percent in financial year 2023-24, World Bank noted. Moderating domestic demand and softer global commodity prices will be instrumental in bringing inflation down. "The Reserve Bank of India’s has withdrawn accommodative measures to rein in inflation by hiking the policy interest rate," the statement said.

World Bank expects the central government to meet its fiscal deficit target of 5.9 percent of GDP and combined with consolidation in state government deficits, the general government deficit is also projected to decline. On the external front, the current account deficit is projected to narrow to 2.1 percent of GDP from an estimated 3 percent in financial year 2023 on the back of robust service exports and a narrowing merchandise trade deficit.

“Spillovers from recent developments in financial markets in the US and Europe pose a risk to short-term investment flows to emerging markets, including India,” said Dhruv Sharma, Senior Economist, World Bank, and lead author of the report. “But Indian banks remain well capitalized.”