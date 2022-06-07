World Bank cuts India’s FY23 Growth Forecast By 120 Bps To 7.5%

The World Bank cut India's economic growth forecast for the present fiscal year by 120 bps to 7.5 percent, as rising inflation, supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions may offset buoyancy in recovery.

"In India, growth is forecast to edge down to 7.5 percent in the fiscal year 2022-23, with headwinds from rising inflation, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical tensions offsetting buoyancy in the recovery of services consumption from the pandemic," the World Bank said in its latest issue of the Global Economic Prospects.

Growth, it said, will also be supported by fixed investment undertaken by the private sector and by the government, which has introduced incentives and reforms to improve the business climate. This forecast reflects a 1.2 percentage point downward revision of growth from the January projection, the bank added.

For the next fiscal year, it raised India's economic growth forecast by 30 bps, but lowered it to to 7.1 percent and the same for the 2024-25 fiscal year is estimated at 6.5 percent.

The global growth rate is estimated to slump from 5.7 percent in FY2021 as the World Bank lowered it to 2.9 percent for the present fiscal year, from the previously estimated 4.1 percent.

The global economic growth rate is expected to average 3 percent in FY23 and FY24.

The World Bank said the danger of stagflation is considerable today.

With inputs from PTI

