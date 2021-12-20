With western central banks turning hawkish, is RBI behind the curve?

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) super-dovishness in its December 8 policy had taken some economists and dealers by surprise. With the Fed sounding more hawkish than expected on Thursday and the Bank of England actually hiking rates on Friday, the RBI’s dovishness stands out, triggering the question: Is the RBI behind the curve?

There is no mistaking RBI’s dovishness in the December 8 policy. Contrary to most economists it brought down the CPI forecast for the Jan-March quarter to 5.7 percent from 5.8 percent earlier. The street is standing north of 6 percent. Likewise, there was widespread expectation that even if the RBI didn’t raise the reverse repo rate on December 8, it might hint a mid-policy hike or at least prepare the market for a hike on February 9, when its next policy is due. But no such guidance came. A couple of prominent economists like Sonal Varma of Nomura and Chetan Ahya of Morgan Stanley wrote the RBI may err on the side of dovishness.

If the RBI ’s dovishness was more than expected, the Fed ’s hawkishness was shades above market expectation. The Fed raised the current year US inflation forecast by 1.1 percentage points to 5.3 percent, and next year’s by 40 basis points (bps) to 2.6 percent. It will now end bond purchases by March, against its previous guidance of continuing to buy bonds till June. More importantly, it has advanced its rate hiking cycle sharply to three rate hikes in 2022, from a 50 percent chance of one hike earlier.

Even more unexpected was the Bank of England’s rate hike to 0.25 percent from 0.1 percent. The statement by governor Andrew Bailley to the BBC was strong: “We have seen evidence of very tight labour market and we are seeing more persistent inflation pressures and that’s why we had to act."

Among EMs, Mexico was the other central bank to stun the markets with a 50 bps hike against an expected 25 bps. All of this puts the spotlight on RBI’s super dovishness. Will the Indian central bank live to regret this.

The Fed and the BoE both point to the rising cost of employment or tight labour market conditions. Wage spirals, unlike goods inflation can’t be controlled immediately by central bank action. The liquidity tightening is coming at the time when India’s inflation could surprise on the upside. Also India’s trade deficit has been worryingly high at over $20 billion for the past 3 months.

The markets are willing to overlook the fact that the country’s current account deficit will cross 3 percent for this quarter. But if the deficits continue at this pace for December, the markets may begin to price this as a trend.

A widening trade and current account deficit at a time of tightening dollar flows can be bad news even for a country with high reserves. In addition, a chance rise in crude prices can make for a perfect storm in the dollar-rupee market.

But that’s a worst case scenario. The base case may well be that inflation, like it has been for most of this year, is much worse in developed markets than it has been in Asian EMs. That’s because developed markets and some Latin American countries splurged on fiscal support during the pandemic. Asian EMs were more measured. Also in sharp contrast to BoE’s rate hikes, China cut reserve requirements last week while Korea is expected to end its rate hikes by January. Clearly in this round, Asia is different.

Finally economists like Chetan Ahya of Morgan Stanley argue the Fed’s bark may be worse than its bite. Although the Fed raised its inflation forecast very sharply by 40 basis points, its total rate hikes till 2024 still stand at only seven, just one more than what it was in September. The Fed may have advanced its rate hikes, but hasn’t increased them. The terminal rate at the end of this cycle remains 1.75 percent, which explains why real rates actually fell and the ten-year yield hardly rose after the Fed’s policy statement.

Things may change by March if the Fed were to announce an aggressive shrinking of its balance sheet, but as some economists guess, as US inflation starts to fall next year due to the high base, the Fed may well space out its balance sheet tightening and/or its rate hikes.

Short point, it’s too early to blame the RBI, merely because of the Fed’s policy, which as Ahya says, can be term accommodative given that the hikes are not commensurate with the spike in inflation forecasts.

More importantly, in India, vegetable prices have been falling this month and the last CPI reading for November at 4.91 percent was way below street expectations of 5.1 percent and closer to the RBI’s forecast, in sharp contrast to the US and UK CPI which are consistently surprising to the upside. The hawkishness of the Fed and the BoE, thus, is not reason enough to doubt the RBI’s policy.