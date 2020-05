Complete shutdown of restaurants, no fiscal stimulus from the government and most important - lack of consumer confidence, the road ahead for the F&B sector looks bleak. While the F&B sector employs over 7 million people directly, the industry was completely ignored in the finance minister's slew of relief packages.

Seeking an urgent intervention from the government, the representatives from the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Friday, set up a virtual meeting with finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman to voice the critical issues impacting the sector due to COVID-induced lockdown. The meeting had the finance minister and a four member delegation from NRAI that included president Anurag Katriar, along with trustees Riyaaz Amlani and Rahul Singh and prominent restaurateur, Anjan Chatterjee.

NRAI said in a statement that the issues highlighted largely revolved around policy and liquidity support and none of the suggested measures were expected to put any major strain on the exchequer.

Anurag Katriar, president of NRAI said “We conveyed to them that we are fighting a grim battle for our existence and we will need urgent policy and liquidity support from the government to survive this phase. We informed them that if we fail to do so, it may lead to massive job losses in the sector.” He added, “Each issue was discussed in detail and she has promised to look into all of these issues at the earliest. She also gracefully offered to hold a more detailed meeting at a later date."

Currently, NRAI is seeking working capital support at the lowest possible interest, as close to the repo rates, and employment support through Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) corpus.

The delegation also urged to invoke ‘Force Majeure’ towards rent, similar to the invocation of force majeure made in the real estate sector.

A request to regulate and cap platform-led discount and commission by e-commerce players or they called them ‘modern-day digital landlords’ was also put forward.

Other policy support included allowing an option to avail Input Tax Credit (ITC) on GST and expedite the refund for all pending tax claims at the earliest.

Earlier this week, hospitality industry veterans told CNBC-TV18 that they are in a ‘DEEP DITCH’.

"The F&B sector employs 7 million people directly and provides employment to another 15 million people indirectly. We are concerned for our employees but don’t have the means to look after all of them as we have no revenues coming and have wafer thin margins. Money from the ESIC fund that comes from the backs of our employee, must be disbursed immediately. Now is the time!”, said AD Singh, founder and MD of The Olive Group of Restaurants.

Echoing a similar sentiment was Riyaz Amlani, CEO and MD of Impresario Handmade Restaurants, “A company my size employs over 3,900 people. We have tremendous payrolls, prime real estate in India is amongst the most expensive and our revenue streams shave dried up. We have been a working capital negative business and no one saw this coming”.

Raising serious red flags was Ankit Mehrotra, Founder & CEO of Dineout who said, “The industry needs the government, else we are looking at a 30%-40% closure rate across the sector”. He added, “The longer the lockdown is extended the damage is going to be that much more”.

Referring to the reduction on TDS announcement Amlani added, “We need to increase liquidity in the hands of people. We need to move away from TDS, why connect it to any payment. Who is making a profit this year?”

The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India had also urged the government for some relaxations but there has been none. FHRAI had requested that hotels & restaurants in Green zones be allowed to operate fully at 100% capacity and in Orange zones to operate at 50% capacity. But as of now, all dine-in restaurants across India remain closed and only home delivery is allowed.