Economy With inflation in India ticking higher it may be time for RBI to pause Updated : July 16, 2020 12:06 PM IST Almost all economists however agreed the RBI cannot move away from its accommodative stance or call an end to the rate cutting cycle just yet. Some economists and market insiders argue it may be prudent for the MPC, the policy committee, to hold its fire when it meets early next month. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply