With cooling services exports, can current account deficit re emerge as a cause of worry for the Indian economy?

With cooling services exports, can current account deficit re-emerge as a cause of worry for the Indian economy?

With cooling services exports, can current account deficit re-emerge as a cause of worry for the Indian economy?
By Vahishta Unwalla  Jun 19, 2023 2:44:18 PM IST (Published)

A slowdown in services exports could weaken urban consumption, as the IT sector is an important generator of employment. Morgan Stanley in a report says, automation from software bots could pose a risk to work within BPO and other services.

India's goods trade deficit for May 2023 at $22.12 billion is the highest in past five months . But along with a goods trade deficit, another worry has been the slowing demand for Indian services in global markets. India's services exports cooled off in May 2023 to multi months low at $25.3 billion. This raises a question on whether India's much-touted services exports are stagnating and hence, will current account deficit re-emerge as a worry.

The services exports are slowly catching up with weaker goods exports, with their growth falling to 0.7 percent year on year in May from 7.4 percent in April and 26.7 percent in FY23. Nomura says the ongoing moderation reflects cutbacks in discretionary tech spending by Western firms in the banking, financial services, insurance and retail verticals.
X